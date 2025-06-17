How to watch today's Manchester City vs Wydad AC FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad Casablanca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City are set to become the second Premier League side to begin their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 journey, as they take on Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Casablanca on Wednesday.

After Chelsea kicked things off with a confident 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC on Monday, Pep Guardiola's men will be aiming to stamp their authority with a strong start of their own.

Though the Cityzens ended the 2024-25 season on a sour note, lifting only the Community Shield and falling short in the league, FA Cup, and Champions League, they arrive in the U.S. still regarded as one of the tournament's top contenders. The Club World Cup presents a golden chance for the Sky Blues to re-establish their global dominance.

Wydad Casablanca, meanwhile, are back for their third crack at the competition. The 22-time Moroccan champions earned their ticket by winning the 2021-22 CAF Champions League. After previous disappointments against Al-Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds, the Red Castle return with experience in hand and a point to prove.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad Casablanca will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. G Lincoln Financial Field

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad Casablanca will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

After a forgettable end to the 2024-25 campaign, Manchester City are out to make a fresh start as they kick off their FIFA Club World Cup journey against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

Pep Guardiola's side has a slightly revamped look, with summer recruits Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, and Rayan Cherki all in line for possible debuts. With sterner challenges looming later in the competition, Guardiola may choose to rotate his lineup, potentially giving some of his regular stars a breather. Rodri, who spent much of last season on the sidelines, could return to the XI as he builds match sharpness.

While John Stones has traveled despite ongoing injury concerns, Mateo Kovacic won't feature at all due to a persistent heel problem.

Wydad Casablanca team news

As for Wydad, they've been busy strengthening their squad ahead of the tournament. New arrivals Bart Meijers, Stephane Aziz Ki, and veteran Nordin Amrabat, a familiar name to English fans thanks to stints with Watford and Hull City, could all make their first appearances for the club here. Expect the Moroccan outfit to bring fight and flair as they aim to pull off an early upset.

