Watch: Liverpool legends embrace as Dalglish and Klopp celebrate Carabao Cup win in Wembley tunnel

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish was among those to share Jurgen Klopp’s joy at guiding the Reds to Carabao Cup glory in 2022, with the Reds icon sharing a warm embrace with the German following the thrilling penalty shootout at Wembley.

It took 22 spot-kicks for a winner to be determined at the home of English football on Sunday, with goalkeepers required to step up after all outfield players had converted from 12 yards.

Caoimhin Kelleher held his nerve for Liverpool before Kepa Arrizabalaga fluffed his lines for Chelsea as the Spaniard fired high over the top, and Klopp was left to savour a first League Cup success for Liverpool since 2012.

Dalglish was the last manager to guide the Reds to League Cup glory, with the Scot eager to remind Klopp when embracing in the tunnel.

He said: “Do you know the last one who won this?”

What a day! I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team score all 11 penalties. Congratulations to Jurgen and the boys! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/SNFQ3egzAA — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) February 27, 2022

Reds icon Dalglish – who had two spells as Reds boss after representing the club with distinction as a player – also tasted League Cup success after prevailing on penalties against Cardiff a decade ago.

How many trophies has Klopp won at Liverpool?

The Reds' current boss has now landed five major honours during his time at Anfield, with potential for more to come this season.

He has won the Carabao Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League titles.

Liverpool remain in the hunt for another domestic crown in the current campaign, are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup and hold a 2-0 lead over Serie A giants Inter in their Champions League last-16 encounter.

