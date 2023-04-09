WATCH: Linesman ELBOWS Liverpool defender Andy Robertson to spark half-time melee at Anfield

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was elbowed by an assistant referee at half-time during a Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield.

Assistant referee clashes with Scot

Raised his arm after being touched

Liverpool players left incensed

WHAT HAPPENED? An eventful first half on Merseyside came to a close with the home side recovering from a slow start to drag themselves back into the contest. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus gave Arsenal a two-goal lead, but Mohamed Salah snatched a lifeline as the crowd came to life. Liverpool were not happy at the break, with Robertson taking his arguments to the match officials. He appeared to touch one of the assistant referees, leading to an elbow being raised into his face.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was among those to leap to the defence of his team-mate, with yellow cards flashed as the Reds squad sought answers from the match officials as to what just happened.

WHAT NEXT? Robertson was said to have been left “apoplectic” as he made his way down the tunnel, with it likely that the official in question will face an investigation and possible punishment as a result of his remarkable actions under the brightest of spotlights.