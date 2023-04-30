WATCH: Opportunism at its finest! Kylian Mbappe scores one of the strangest goals of the season for PSG after Lorient keeper rolls the ball out for him by accident

- World Cup winner gifted possession
- Mvogo thought free-kick had been awarded
- French frontman sticks the ball in the net
WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning forward has found the target over 200 times for PSG – becoming their all-time leading scorer in the process – but few of those efforts were as baffling as the one he managed in a home date with Lorient. The reigning Ligue 1 champions fell two goals and a man down early on in that contest, but grabbed a lifeline just before the half-hour mark when Yvon Mvogo – believing that a free-kick had been awarded – rolled the ball into the path of Mbappe to stroke into an empty net.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe’s goal did not do much for the PSG cause, with Christophe Galtier’s side conceding again late on as they slipped to a shock 3-1 defeat at Parc de Princes.
WHAT NEXT? Mbappe was contained throughout much of a meeting with Lorient, as was seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, but PSG remain eight points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with five games left to take in.