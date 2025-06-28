How to watch today's Benfica vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica and Chelsea are set to lock horns in Charlotte on Saturday, with Bank of America Stadium playing host to a high-stakes all-European clash in the last 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Enzo Maresca's Blues shook off their Matchday 2 stumble against Flamengo, bouncing back with a composed and clinical victory over ES Tunis to clinch second spot in Group D.

Benfica, on the other hand, went toe-to-toe with Bundesliga juggernaut Bayern Munich under intense heat and came out on top, grinding out a narrow 1-0 win to book their place in the knockout stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Benfica vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Benfica vs Chelsea kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage Bank of America Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Chelsea will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET / 9 pm BST on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Benfica team news

Benfica continue to contend with key injury setbacks ahead of their Club World Cup showdown, with long-term casualties Alexander Bah and Manu Silva still sidelined. Midfield anchor Florentino Luis, who suffered a shoulder injury on matchday one, remains unavailable after missing the last two games.

On the bright side, Andrea Belotti returns from suspension and is pushing to reclaim a starting berth, though he'll have to unseat red-hot forward Vangelis Pavlidis, who bagged his 30th goal of the season against Auckland.

Veteran winger Angel Di María, showing no signs of slowing down at 37, has already netted three times in the tournament—all from the penalty spot—and is expected to combine in the attacking third with Andreas Schjelderup. In midfield, manager Bruno Lage faces a selection dilemma: stick with Renato Sanches or bring back Orkun Kokcu to partner Leandro Barreiro.

Chelsea team news

As for Chelsea, Wesley Fofana has joined the squad in the U.S. but isn't yet fit to feature, as he continues his recovery from a lengthy thigh injury. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson will serve the final game of his two-match ban, meaning Liam Delap is likely to lead the line once more.

Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto are both eyeing a return to the XI, potentially displacing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Christopher Nkunku in the forward line. In midfield, Enzo Fernandez is expected to face his former club alongside Moises Caicedo, while the back four could see Reece James, Levi Colwill, and Marc Cucurella step in alongside Tosin Adarabioyo, shielding Robert Sánchez in goal.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links