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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Two Real Madrid players have lashed out at Camavinga

Real Madrid vs Girona
Real Madrid
Girona
LaLiga
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
E. Camavinga
Eder Militao
A. Lunin
Spain
Germany
France
Brazil
Ukraine

The French player has faced a barrage of criticism in recent weeks.

Two Real Madrid players vented their frustration at French teammate Eduardo Camavinga after Girona’s Thomas Lemar scored against Los Blancos during Friday’s Santiago Bernabéu clash in La Liga’s 31st round.

Fede Valverde had put Real Madrid ahead with a powerful strike in the 51st minute, before Lemar equalised for the Catalan side in the same fashion in the 62nd minute.

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Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Lemar’s equaliser was a powerful left-footed strike from inside the box that curled through Camavinga’s legs, leaving the Frenchman unable to block his compatriot’s shot.

As soon as the ball hit the net, Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and Brazilian defender Éder Militão turned on Camavinga, clearly frustrated by his lack of cover.

The match finished 1–1 at the Bernabéu, leaving the Blancos winless in three straight outings after earlier 2–1 losses to Real Mallorca and Bayern Munich.

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