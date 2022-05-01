‘The best' - Haaland pays tribute to Raiola following agent's death

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been paying his respects to Mino Raiola following the announcement of the Italian agent’s death, with the Norwegian expressing his sadness at losing “the best”.

It was revealed on Saturday that Raiola had passed away at the age of 54 following much-publicised health issues.

He had been a larger-than-life character that boasted a star-studded client list, with many of those delivering their own personal tributes on social media.

Tribute to Raiola from Haaland

Haaland, who is expected to leave Dortmund this summer as part of a big-money transfer, has posted on Instagram.

Tributes to Raiola from Balotelli & Kean

A man that also worked with AC Milan frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic throughout his career has seen the likes of Mario Balotelli and Moise Kean post tributes on Instagram, with the Italian strikers other clients of Raiola.

Balotelli has said: “You will always be with me in life and in football! Your reproaches, aids, advice, jokes and strategies will always be in my head.



“I LOVE YOU AND I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU as a second father and I know that from up there you will always be present in our lives! Have a good trip Mino.”

Juventus forward Kean added: “I still can’t believe, you took me out from the streets and you made me learn so many principles in life… to be honest it’s not a not goodbye for us wherever you are you will always be in my heart. R.I.P BIG Boss.”

‘Wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football’

A statement from Raiola’s family posted to social media at the time of his death read: “In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was.

Article continues below

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

“Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.”