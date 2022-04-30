Mino Raiola dies aged 54: Agent who represented Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Haaland and more passes away
Emma Smith
Getty Images
One of the most recognisable and renowned agents in world football, Mino Raiola, has died aged 54, his family have confirmed.
Raiola represented some of the biggest names in football, including Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
He had worked in football since the 1980s and was a crucial factor in some of the biggest deals in the game, such as Pogba's then-world record £89 million move to Manchester United in 2016.
Editors' Picks
- Tuchel turned Rudiger & Christensen's Chelsea careers around - but did Lampard play a part in their exits?
- Giovani Dos Santos: The ex-Barcelona wonderkid fading into long-term free agency at 32
- PSG vs Lyon: A game about much more than the Women’s Champions League final
- Four league goals and booed by his own fans: Has Messi's first PSG season really been that bad?
More follows.