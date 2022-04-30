Mino Raiola dies aged 54: Agent who represented Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Haaland and more passes away

One of the most recognisable and renowned agents in world football, Mino Raiola, has died aged 54, his family have confirmed.

Raiola represented some of the biggest names in football, including Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He had worked in football since the 1980s and was a crucial factor in some of the biggest deals in the game, such as Pogba's then-world record £89 million move to Manchester United in 2016.

