How to buy Sweden vs Tunisia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio BBVA information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues its journey across North America with an exciting Group Stage clash between Sweden and Tunisia at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

This matchup brings together two teams with very different football identities. Sweden arrives with a strong European structure, physical presence, and tactical discipline, while Tunisia brings African intensity, defensive organisation, and rapid transitions that can trouble any opponent on their day.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to buy Sweden vs Tunisia tickets, including pricing, where to buy, hospitality packages, and how to secure the cheapest available seats before they sell out.

When is Sweden vs Tunisia?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 14, 2026 Sweden vs Tunisia Estadio BBVA, Monterrey Tickets

Sweden World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14, 2026 Sweden vs Tunisia Estadio BBVA, Monterrey Tickets June 20, 2026 Sweden vs Japan To be AT&T Stadium Address - Texas Tickets June 25, 2026 Sweden vs Netherlands NRG Stadium at NRG Park - Complex Address Tickets

Tunisia World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14, 2026 Sweden vs Tunisia Estadio BBVA, Monterrey Tickets June 20, 2026 Tunisia vs Netherlands Estadio BBVA, Monterrey Tickets June 25, 2026 Tunisia vs Japan GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas Tickets

How can I get Sweden vs Tunisia tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Sweden vs Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but availability is expected to move quickly as the tournament approaches.

Official FIFA sales: Remaining tickets are released in phases on a first-come, first-served basis through FIFA’s official platform.

Remaining tickets are released in phases on a first-come, first-served basis through FIFA’s official platform. FIFA resale platform: Fans can purchase verified tickets directly from other supporters at face value through the official resale system.

Fans can purchase verified tickets directly from other supporters at face value through the official resale system. Secondary ticket platforms: Alternative marketplaces such as StubHub provide fast access to remaining and resale tickets when official inventory sells out.

Alternative marketplaces such as StubHub provide fast access to remaining and resale tickets when official inventory sells out. Hospitality packages: Premium options include VIP seating, exclusive lounges, food and beverage services, and enhanced matchday experiences.

All World Cup tickets are fully digital and managed through the official FIFA ticketing app, meaning fans will need mobile access to enter the stadium.

How much are Sweden vs Tunisia tickets?

Ticket prices for the FIFA World Cup 2026 vary depending on category, demand, and seating location inside Estadio BBVA.

The cheapest tickets for group-stage matches are expected to start from around 60 USD, with prices rising significantly closer to matchday due to high demand.

Category Group Stage Knockout Rounds Semi-finals & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Estadio BBVA

Estadio BBVA in Monterrey is one of Mexico’s most modern stadiums and a key venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Known for its striking design and mountain backdrop, the stadium offers one of the most visually impressive matchday experiences in the tournament.

With a capacity of over 50,000 fans, it is expected to deliver a vibrant atmosphere for Sweden vs Tunisia, especially with travelling supporters from both continents.