Surprise: Schlueterbeck could still move to Real Madrid despite extending his contract!

Despite signing a new contract with Borussia Dortmund, German international Nico Schlotterbeck has left the door ajar for a move to one of Europe’s top clubs, according to a media report.

According to German newspaper Bild, his new deal contains several clauses, most notably a relatively low release clause of €50–€60m, making a move feasible.

The centre-back is said to be eyeing moves to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid down the line.

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Borussia Dortmund recently announced the extension of the 26-year-old German defender’s contract until 2031, despite reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The centre-back joined Dortmund from Freiburg in the summer of 2022 and has since established himself as a regular, featuring in 155 matches for the Black and Yellows, scoring 10 goals and providing 18 assists, while also appearing in 25 games for the German national team.