This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoNewcastle United
Get last-minute tickets on
Pranav Venkatesh

TYNE-WEAR DERBY LIVE! How to watch and live stream Sunderland vs Newcastle

For the first time in nine years, Sunderland and Newcastle United lock horns in the top flight for the 158th Tyne-Wear Derby.

Here is where to find Sunderland vs Newcastle live in English language speaking markets as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

Country / RegionBroadcasterWatch Link
USANBC Sportsnbcsports.com/watch
CanadaDAZNdazn.com/ca
AfricaSuperSportsupersport.com
Great BritainSky Sportssky.com/watch
IndiaJioStarjiostar.com
AustraliaStan Sportstan.com.au

One of the Premier League’s most illustrious matchups and fiercest rivalries makes its comeback this season as Sunderland host arch-rivals Newcastle United in the Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday.

This was the day every Black Cat had been looking forward to since the fixtures were announced. After years in the wilderness, Regis Le Bris guided them to the promised land. It has been a jolly return to the top flight as well for them. Sunderland sit ninth in the Premier League with six wins and are a point above their derby rivals. They took points off defending champions Liverpool, league leaders Arsenal and stunned Chelsea by coming from behind. However, they were beaten comprehensively by Manchester City last weekend before the crucial derby. Le Bris will be hoping it will be a one-off. His side is one of the most disciplined teams in the league with regard to structure and off-the-ball shape. They will be confident of inflicting another away defeat on their rivals.

Newcastle United had a poor start to the league season. The Magpies won only one game in their opening six league fixtures. However, Eddie Howe turned the tide around as they picked up form. They won nine of their next 15 games to rise to 12th position in the league. They banked too much on their fortress, St.James' Park, where they picked up a bulk of their points. Away from home, they collected only six points in seven games. But with stars coming into form, the pieces are falling into place for them. Howe will hope for greater consistency from his side as they let go of a lead midweek to draw with Bayer Leverkusen. They haven't won against the Black Cats in fourteen years in the league, and a first victory will be most welcome now.

Sunderland vs Newcastle United last-minute tickets: How to buy

Getting tickets to the Tyne-Wear Derby at the Stadium of Light will be incredibly difficult. But SeatPick offers you tickets even at the last minute to soak in all the action live from the ground.

READ MORE: Sunderland vs Newcastle tickets: Dec 14 information, last-minute ticket prices & more

How to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

The fans in the UK can catch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. It can be livestreamed on Sky GO. The fans in the US can watch it on the USA Network and Telemundo. DirecTV Stream and Sling TV will stream the match.

How to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle United worldwide

Here is how you can watch Sunderland vs Newcastle United live worldwide:

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Sunderland vs Newcastle Key Matchups

Granit Xhaka vs Bruno Guimaraes: Two midfield lynchpins will take on each other to decide the flow of this Tyne-Wear derby. Xhaka has been in excellent form ever since signing for the Black Cats. He is marshalling the players around him as well. Guimaraes is in a rich vein of goal-scoring form of late. His ability to sneak past Xhaka will play a huge role in his side's chances of getting a win.

Nordi Mukiele vs Anthony Gordon: Gordon battled his fair share of injuries to return to full fitness. With goals in three consecutive games, he is making up for lost time. Mukiele endured tricky outings against Manchester City and Liverpool recently. Gordon will not do him any favours on Sunday as he keeps charging at him relentlessly.

Daniel Ballard vs Nick Woltemade: Woltemade adjusted brilliantly to the Premier League and is thriving for the Magpies. With Yoane Wissa back, he has competition, too. The German international will clash with another giant in Ballard, who has been absolutely superb in his Premier League debut campaign.

Sunderland vs Newcastle United Prediction

There is no such thing as form in this clash. Both sides are out for the bragging rights at least until the reverse fixture. Newcastle United have an ominous habit of giving up leads. They gave up 11 points from a winning position, which is the highest in the Premier League this season. The Blackcats are experts at recovering from losing positions. So no matter who scores the first goal, the game will go right down to the wire, where points get shared ultimately.

GOAL'S Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Newcastle United

Sunderland vs Newcastle United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stadium of Light

Stadium of Light will host the clash on Sunday, December 14th at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET / 09:00 ET

Sunderland vs Newcastle Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Newcastle United Probable lineups

SunderlandHome team crest

5-4-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNEW
22
R. Roefs
17
Reinildo
20
N. Mukiele
32
T. Hume
15
O. Alderete
5
D. Ballard
28
E. Le Fee
34
G. Xhaka
27
N. Sadiki
25
B. Traore
18
W. Isidor
32
A. Ramsdale
3
L. Hall
33
D. Burn
21
V. Livramento
12
M. Thiaw
67
L. Miley
8
S. Tonali
39
B. Guimaraes
27
N. Woltemade
10
A. Gordon
23
J. Murphy

4-3-3

NEWAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Sunderland team news

Liverpool v Sunderland - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Luke O'Nein picked up a red card just minutes after coming on against Manchester City. He will be unavailable alongside the club record signing Habib Diarra. Starting left-back Reinildo Mandava is out with a groin injury as well. Le Bris will field a back five where they are most compact, both on and off the ball

Predicted Lineups: Roefs; Mukiele, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Traore, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee; Isidor

Newcastle United team news

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-LEVERKUSEN-NEWCASTLEGetty Images

Howe finally figured out his best front three. The pace and purpose of Harvey Barnes, Woltemade and Gordon is gelling slowly and might turn out to be a devastating trio. Joelinton's injury will cause him worry as he picks between Joe Willock and the impressive Lewis Miley to replace him in the middle of the park. They have multiple injuries in the backline as Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth and Sven Botman are all sidelined.

Predicted Lineups: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

Form

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

SUN

Last 5 matches

NEW

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

6

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

The Last Meeting

These sides last met in the FA Cup Round 3 in the 2023/24 season. Sunderland were vying for playoff spots in the Championship, as Newcastle were aiming for Champions League spots. The game was a one-sided affair, which showed the gulf in class between the sides. Ballard put the ball into his own net in the 35th minute. Alexander Isak then grabbed a brace, which took them to an easy 3-0 victory away from home.

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Manchester United, with 20 titles to their name, are the most successful side in Premier League history. They haven't won a league title since the end of the 2012-13 campaign, though.

The Premier League in its current format has 20 teams. The first-ever season of in the Premier League era in 1992-93 featured 22 teams, which was then reduced to 20 teams ahead of the 1995-96 season.

Legendary English goalkeeper Peter Shilton holds the record of making the most appearances in the English top-flight (Premier League + First Division), appearing in 848 games for Derby County, Southampton, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City. None of those 848 top-flight appearances came in the Premier League era, though!

Jimmy Greaves, widely regarded as the most prolific English goalscorer ever, leads the all-time goalscoring charts in the English top-flight (Premier League + First Division). Greaves scored an incredible 357 goals in 516 games. Greaves played his final top-flight game in the 1970-71, over two decades before the start of the Premier League era.

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs holds the record for the most assists in Premier League history. Giggs spent his entire career at the Old Trafford, making 672 appearances and registering 162 assists between 1991 and 2014.

Sir Stanley Matthews is the oldest player to ever feature in the English top-flight, playing a game for Stoke City in 1965 at the age of 50 years and five days.

Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League. Nwaneri was just 15 days and 181 days old when he made his debut for the Gunners against Brentford in the 2022-23 season.
Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah have all played in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, and Arsene Wenger are among the most famous managers to have taken charge of a Premier League club.

Manchester United's Old Trafford is the biggest stadium in the league with a capacity of 74,310.

Enzo Fernandez is the most expensive player in Premier League history. Chelsea signed the Argentine international for £106.8 million from Benfica in January 2023.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0