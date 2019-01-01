Salah & Mane share Golden Boot with Aubameyang after missing out on Premier League title

The Liverpool pair missed out on the crown but ended the 2018-19 campaign at the top of the scoring charts alongside a prolific Arsenal frontman

Mohamed Salah will not consider the Golden Boot to be consolation for missing out on the Premier League title, especially as he must share the 2018-19 award with team-mate Sadio Mane and ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after seeing them join him on 22 goals.

The prolific Egyptian ended his debut campaign at Anfield as the leading marksman in the English top-flight.

He netted 32 times last season, while finding the target 44 times across all competitions.

An impressive haul of individual awards came his way, with the Golden Boot just one of several added to his collection.

Salah has now claimed that prize in successive years, despite drawing a blank on his most recent outing.

He held a two-goal advantage over striker Sergio Aguero heading into the final day, leaving the race for the Golden Boot wide open.

But Liverpool’s most potent attacking weapon was off target in a 2-0 win for the Reds over , while Aguero – with history when it comes to final day drama - made his mark in City’s title-clinching 4-1 victory at Brighton.

Sadio Mane was on target for Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield, though, and ended the day with a double in a contest which counted for little in the grand scheme of things.

The Senegalese forward briefly offered the Reds title hope, while taking his tally to 22 in what has been a personal-best campaign in front of the net.

Aubameyang also hit that mark for Arsenal on the final day during a trip to , with his brace helping Unai Emery’s side to a 3-1 victory.

The Gabonese star has enjoyed a productive first full campaign in north London, despite seeing the Gunners miss out on a top-four finish.

Behind those to have reached the fabled 20-goal mark, Jamie Vardy leads the way.

The Leicester striker has retired from duty to concentrate on his club commitments, and delivered another healthy return of 18 top-flight efforts for the Foxes this term.

His former Three Lions team-mate Harry Kane has seen his domestic campaign ended by an ankle injury, but still added another 17 strikes to his stunning tally.

Raheem Sterling delivered the same return for Manchester City in a season which has seen him named FWA Player of the Year.

Eden Hazard, in what may prove to be a farewell campaign at Stamford Bridge, managed 16 efforts for , while Callum Wilson hit 14 for Bournemouth.

Final Golden Boot standings: