‘Ronaldo is more accessible than Messi’ – Arthur lifts the lid on working with Barcelona & Juventus icons

The Brazil international midfielder has worked with an Argentine superstar at Camp Nou and a Portuguese great in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo is “more accessible” as a team-mate than Lionel Messi, says Arthur, with the international having worked with two all-time greats at and .

The South American midfielder completed a switch from Catalunya to Turin over the summer.

That move allowed him to trade a role alongside a six-time Ballon d’Or winner for one next to a man with five Golden Balls to his name.

Arthur is reluctant to be dragged into a debate regarding which of the modern-day icons can be considered the best, with both blessed with unworldly talent, but he does admit that Ronaldo is more personable than his eternal Argentine rival.

“They’re champions above all else,” Arthur told AS.

“In this, Messi and Ronaldo are identical. Concentrated from start to finish, always.

“If they score three goals, they immediately think of the fourth. They never disconnect. It’s impressive and at the same time motivating, because they push you to do your best.

“Compared to Messi, Ronaldo talks more and is more accessible. He never backs down if there is a team-mate in need, and he inspires fierce determination.

“He trains like an animal, he doesn’t know what a break is, and he always encourages you to do your best. He leaves nothing to chance.”

Arthur was not surprised to find Ronaldo pushing himself to breaking point in pursuit of continuous improvement, although he has questioned the 35-year-old’s early morning training routines.

“I already knew it because people talk, the world of football is small and they tell you about it. They tell you what he does, but when you see it up close it is impressive,” Arthur added to Marca.

“There are days when we get back at two in the morning because we played late and he starts training.

“Who does that? Cristiano. I joke and tell him that he is sick, but what are you going to say to someone who has so many Ballons d'Or. Mentally he is very strong.”

The Brazilian added: “Since I arrived, he has helped me a lot because we speak the same language.

“He is always close and helps me, for example, in things that I have not understood. In food too, he even tells me what to eat.

“He cares about others, always tries to help and contribute something. I've been very lucky with Cristiano and with everyone in the dressing room, they are very good people.”