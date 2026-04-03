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Rakitić: There is a clear explanation for Real Madrid’s dominance in Europe

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Former Blaugrana midfielder explains Real Madrid’s continental dominance

Former Barcelona star Ivan Rakitić believes that Real Madrid’s dominance in the Champions League “is not impossible to explain”, arguing that the excellent work put in by the club is the main reason behind these results.

Rakitić added in comments to the press: “It’s very clear… when you do things well, they bear fruit, and Real Madrid are doing a lot of things excellently.”

He continued: “I understand there are differing opinions about Arbeloa, Real Madrid, the style of play and everything… but the results are there, and that’s no coincidence.”

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He added: “No player moves to Real Madrid and gets anything handed to him on a plate… When you do things right, football rewards you, and when you don’t, it doesn’t.”

Rakitić continued: “I said after the City game that caution against Real Madrid is a must… For me, Real Madrid were and remain the clear favourites against City… If we look at the other teams, City might seem stronger, but Real Madrid have always been the standout favourites; they have a great history in the Champions League.”

Real Madrid are currently preparing to face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the continental competition, whilst Barcelona face fellow Spanish side Atlético Madrid.

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