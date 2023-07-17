Which position will Christian Pulisic fill for AC Milan? Rossoneri legend Massimo Ambrosini speculates on role change for USMNT star

Christian Pulisic is preparing to start a new adventure at AC Milan, with the American waiting to discover which position he will be asked to fill.

American star has bid farewell to Chelsea

Taking on a new challenge in Italy

Hoping to see regular game time

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international forward has completed a summer transfer to Italy after spending the last four years on the books of Premier League giants Chelsea. His versatility was put to good use while in west London, with the 24-year-old being deployed as a winger, central striker and wing-back by a number of different managers. He is expected to fill an attacking berth at San Siro, but Milan legend Massimo Ambrosini has suggested that Pulisic may be moved away from his regular spot on the left flank.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rossoneri icon Ambrosini has told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked where Pulisic will play: “I think wide on the right wing. When he was at Borussia Dortmund he used to cut inside and Milan are similar. A courageous team and perhaps a little foolish. Both he and [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek are in a similar moment too. They have joined Milan to relaunch themselves and they can make it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Loftus -Cheek has joined Pulisic in swapping life at Stamford Bridge for that at San Siro, with the England international hoping to kick-start his own career after also finding regular game time and consistency hard to come by at Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic, who has inherited Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s No.11 jersey at Milan, left England in a €20 million (£17m/$22m) transfer and will be hoping to make a positive first impression for new employers during a series of glamour friendly dates against the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona in the US-based Soccer Champions Tour.