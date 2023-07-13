'I wish I had more opportunities' - Christian Pulisic admits Chelsea regret after completing AC Milan transfer

New AC Milan signing Christian Pulisic has admitted that he wanted more opportunities to prove himself at Chelsea.

Pulisic has completed Milan move

States main Chelsea regret

Struggled throughout last season

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has admitted that he wanted more chances to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge but simply did not receive them. The winger made a total of 58 starts for the Blues in the Premier League and saw his minutes gradually diminish; last season, he started a mere eight times in the top-flight.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic said: "Of course there are definitely times where I wish I could've gotten more of an opportunity and been that guy, but yeah, for whatever reason, that's not the case, and like I said, I'm just so excited for this new challenge and I'm definitely ready and up for it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic's move to Milan has cost the Italian club £17 million ($22m) and he will aim to make a real impact in Italy, having emerged as a breakout star at Borussia Dortmund prior to his move to west London.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Milan play the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona in pre-season and Pulisic will hope to be involved.