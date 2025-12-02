How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin the thrilling NBA game on December 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.
Minnesota is scoring 119.2 points per game as opposed to the Pelicans’ 111.2. The Timberwolves have 26.4 assists per game as opposed to the Pelicans' 23.3, and 43.5 rebounds per game as opposed to New Orleans' 42.6.
However, New Orleans boasts 9.2 steals per game as opposed to Minnesota’s 8.6. The Pelicans average 3.5 blocks per game, while the Timberwolves average 5.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time
The New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in an epic NBA game on December 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
|Date
|December 2, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Smoothie King Center
|Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans Pelicans team news
Derik Queen has an average of 11.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game and shoots 48.0 percent from the field.
Micah Peavy is producing 5.2 points, 1.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game with a 40.4 percent shooting rate.
Trey Alexander is scoring 7.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting an astounding 75.0 percent from the field.
New Orleans Pelicans injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|PF, Zion Williamson
|Hamstring injury
|Out
|SF, Trey Murphy III
|Elbow injury
|Out
Minnesota Timberwolves team news
Anthony Edwards is shooting 82.6 percent from the free-throw line and 49.1 percent from the field while scoring 28.9 points per game.
Rudy Gobert averages 10.1 rebounds per game, comprising 6.7 defensive and 3.4 offensive boards.
Julius Randle averages 6.0 assists a game and 2.7 turnovers during 33.5 minutes of action.
Minnesota Timberwolves injuries
No injuries
New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record
Based on the previous five head-to-head encounters between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves, this upcoming game could be tough, with momentum moving between the two sides in recent matchups.
The Timberwolves have won two of their previous three games, including a convincing 104-97 victory on January 8, 2025, and a commanding 134-93 victory on March 22, 2025, demonstrating their ability to take charge both offensively and defensively. However, the Pelicans have shown that they are capable of responding, winning close games like 119-115 on March 20, 2025, and winning back-to-back games in late 2023 and early 2024 with scores of 121-107 and 117-106.
Given that both teams have had success, this game may come down to offensive consistency and execution during crucial scoring sequences. If the game follows recent trends, the outcome may be decided late, depending on who manages pressure better.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 22, 2025
|Timberwolves 134-93 Pelicans
|Mar 20, 2025
|Pelicans 119-115 Timberwolves
|Jan 08, 2025
|Timberwolves 104-97 Pelicans
|Jan 04, 2024
|Pelicans 117-106 Timberwolves
|Dec 12, 2023
|Pelicans 121-107 Timberwolves