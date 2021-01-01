Nuno to leave Wolves manager job following final Premier League game of the season amid links to Tottenham

The Portuguese coach has spent the last four years at Molineux, but will depart the Wolverhampton club following Sunday's finale to 2020-21 campaign

Wolves have revealed that head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will be leaving the club this summer, with his final match in charge the home game with Manchester United on Sunday.

After four years at Molineux, in which promotion was secured and a place among the Premier League elite cemented, the time has come for the Portuguese tactician to take on a new challenge.

He walks away with the full support of the Wolves board, with remarkable progress made by a manager who will be the club's fifth longest serving of the post-war era.

What has been said?

Explaining his decision to sever ties with Wolves, Nuno told the club's official website: "Since the first day we arrived at Compton, our ambition was to make a positive change and push this football club forward, and I am proud to say that we did that every single day. We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together.

"Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home.

"I, of course, want to thank all of the staff at Wolves, for their support and total commitment, every single day.

"Most importantly, I want to thank each and every player that we’ve worked with since the day we started, for their loyalty, their dedication, hard work and talent. They are the ones who have made this amazing journey possible for us.

"Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack."

After four seasons at the club, this Sunday will be Nuno Espirito Santo’s final game in charge of Wolves.



Thank you, Nuno.



🐺 — Wolves (@Wolves) May 21, 2021

Executive chairman Jeff Shi added: "Nuno has brought us some incredibly special moments at Wolves that will never be forgotten, but every chapter comes to an end. His loyalty and dedication over the last four years has been immeasurable, and we cannot thank him enough for the progress he has made for Wolves.

"Sunday was already going to be a very special day, welcoming our supporters back for the first time in more than a year; but it will also now be a fitting goodbye for someone who will forever remain an important part of Wolves history."

Article continues below

What next for Nuno?

The 47-year-old former goalkeeper has offered no indication as to where he will be heading next, or whether an immediate return to the training field will be sought.

He has, however, had a move to north London mooted as Tottenham remain in the market for new coach. Jose Mourinho, who Nuno once played under at Porto, was relieved of his duties at Spurs in April.

Further reading