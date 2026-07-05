How to get Norway vs England tickets: Miami World Cup prices, Quarter-final fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The World Cup 2026 has reached a fever pitch as a monumental quarterfinal clash is officially locked in for Florida: Norway vs England.

Norway are making the most of their return to the World Cup stage for the first time in 28 years. The Viking raiders stunned the 5-time World champions, Brazil, at the MetLife Stadium to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Thomas Tuchel’s England survived a dramatic, five-goal thriller at the Azteca to edge co-hosts Mexico 3-2.

When does Norway vs England kick-off?

This massive quarterfinal encounter will take place at Hard Rock Stadium / Miami Stadium in Florida.

World Cup - Final Stage Miami Stadium

How to buy Norway vs England World Cup tickets?

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Norway vs England World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Norway vs England World Cup: Everything you need to know

Norway vs England Form

Norway vs England: Recent Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last 2 matches ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins England 1 - 0 Norway

Norway 0 - 1 England 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Norway vs England: Team news