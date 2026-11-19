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Napoli have established their asking price for Kevin De Bruyne following an opening January transfer bid from PSV Eindhoven. The 35-year-old superstar is reportedly keen on moving closer to his native Belgium, but a deal hinges on the Italian club receiving an improved offer.

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PSV target January De Bruyne transfer

Napoli have established a clear valuation for De Bruyne as the January transfer window rapidly approaches. The Italian side are currently weighing up their options following a formal approach from PSV. The Eredivisie outfit are incredibly eager to secure the 35-year-old superstar to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

Dutch reports indicate that an initial bid of €2m has already been tabled in an attempt to test the waters. De Bruyne has less than a year remaining on his current contract in Naples. Although he holds an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months, the overwhelming assumption in Italy is that this clause will not be exercised.

Napoli reject opening transfer offer

Despite the looming expiration of his contract, the proposed €2m fee will not be enough to convince Napoli to part ways with their prized playmaker. According to Thursday's updates from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club's hierarchy have set a much higher benchmark.

The Italian publication suggests that a figure closer to €7m will be required to get the deal over the line this winter. Napoli know that a mid-season departure leaves them with very little time to source an adequate replacement.

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However, if a transfer were to materialise at that price, Napoli would reportedly generate around €10m overall. This substantial financial boost accounts for the incoming transfer fee combined with clearing De Bruyne's remaining wages and lucrative bonuses from the club's books.

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Allegri reluctant to lose Belgian star

Finances aside, Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri remains a significant hurdle in any potential January deal. The Italian tactician is reportedly entirely against the idea of sending De Bruyne packing in the middle of a gruelling campaign.

Allegri firmly views the veteran playmaker as the most experienced and technically gifted player available within his squad. Losing such a creative focal point mid-season would represent a massive disruption to the manager's tactical blueprint.

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Player pressure crucial to potential move

The success of this proposed transfer now rests squarely on the shoulders of De Bruyne himself. It remains to be seen exactly how strongly the Belgian international will push for a move away from Napoli when the window opens.

A transfer to PSV holds significant personal and geographical appeal for the veteran midfielder. A switch to the Netherlands would finally allow De Bruyne and his family to return to their home in bordering Belgium.

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The coming weeks will ultimately dictate whether PSV are willing to increase their bid to match Napoli's strict €7m valuation. Until a breakthrough is reached, De Bruyne remains an integral part of Allegri's plans.