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PSV Eindhoven are making a serious effort to bring Kevin De Bruyne to the Netherlands and have submitted their first official offer to Napoli to secure his release in January.

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Kevin De Bruyne could be edging towards an early exit from Napoli in the next winter transfer window after weeks of rumours, statements, signs of openness and a near-total breakdown in his relationship with the club and the city.

PSV Eindhoven are looking to capitalise on the Belgian playmaker's family's desire to move closer to home. De Bruyne has been outstanding for his national team but disappointing for Napoli. According to the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf, PSV have submitted their first official offer to president De Laurentiis to sign him permanently. What will Napoli do now?

HIS WIFE'S RIFT WITH NAPLES - De Bruyne's wife Michele Lacroix fuelled the rumours in recent days when she complained about the family's quality of life in the city in an interview with NINA magazine:



"In Manchester, people had grown used to Kevin and barely noticed him. But Naples is different. We tell each other that the sooner we leave, the better. Kevin isn’t enjoying himself. We think about the future together and more and more often we say to each other: we’ll go and live here in Limburg (a region on the border between Belgium and the Netherlands, not far from Eindhoven, editor’s note)".



Her remarks created a genuine rift with the Napoli community. People immediately took to De Bruyne's and his partner's social media profiles to attack them, criticise the comments and urge them to leave as soon as possible.

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THE OFFER IS LOW - Talk of a move to PSV followed, and the Dutch club sensed an opportunity. According to the Dutch newspaper, PSV made their official move in recent days, though the offer remains remarkably low. It is said to be around €2 million, almost like compensation for ending the Belgian's contract just six months before his current deal is due to expire.

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NAPOLI'S STRATEGY FOR DE BRUYNE - De Bruyne is one of Napoli's highest-paid players, earning €5.5 million a year plus bonuses. He has also received a €10 million signing bonus. His contract includes an option for an automatic renewal for another season, but the club are not considering it at present.

De Laurentiis wants to start cutting the team's fixed costs, with older players' wages weighing on the bill. Even so, letting De Bruyne leave had not been the priority. Massimiliano Allegri still sees the Belgian as a key player, while Napoli consider Frank Anguissa the more expendable member of their midfield.

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HE IS NOT UNSALEABLE - The figures will be decisive: at €2 million, the saving on wages is not enough to make a deal for De Bruyne worthwhile for De Laurentiis. He has not ruled out negotiations, though. More convincing offers could bring a relationship that never really took off to an end.