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Could Morgan Gibbs-White link up with England international colleague Harry Kane at Bayern Munich in 2027? Dietmar Hamann has told GOAL why interest in the mercurial Nottingham Forest playmaker makes sense for the Bundesliga champions, with current No.10 Jamal Musiala having endured a tough time over the course of the last 18 months.

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Bayern will spend big on the right players

With their standing in European and global games being taken into account, Bayern are forever in the market for elite performers with match-altering qualities. Historically, they have not been prepared to part with the biggest of fees - with reputation often working in their favour during transfer discussions.

Purse strings have been loosened a little of late, with €100 million (£84m/$110m) being splashed out on former Tottenham striker Kane during the summer of 2023. Some €70m (£59m/$77m) was invested in Colombian forward Luis Diaz when prising him away from Liverpool, and €53m (£44m/$58m) on enigmatic France international winger Michael Olise.

Value for money has been found in all of those deals. Olise has posted a remarkable tally of assists, Diaz is full of running down the flanks, while Kane - with 156 goals to his name through 162 appearances - has become a Ballon d’Or winner.

England star Gibbs-White has seen stock soar

There is always room for improvement, though, at the Allianz Arena and it has been suggested that another creative influence could be welcomed through the arrivals lounge. Speculation in the summer of 2026 hinted at Gibbs-White registering on the recruitment radar.

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He has become a talismanic presence for Forest, filling their captain’s armband on a regular basis, while earning 10 senior caps for the Three Lions. While boasting flicks and tricks aplenty, he is not a maverick No.10 and can always be relied upon to put in a shift that benefits the collective cause.

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Would Gibbs-White transfer make sense for Bayern?

With that in mind, would MGW be a shrewd addition alongside Kane? When that question was put to Hamann, the former Bayern midfielder - who was speaking courtesy of Lottoland Live Casino - told GOAL: “In the forward department, they need to see.

“Obviously, Musiala is out injured, he’s got his health problems. [Ismael] Saibari came to the club, didn't really start well, got injured now. So, I think in the forward positions, or in the attacking position, they've got to do something next summer.

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“I wouldn't be surprised if Gibbs-White is on the radar. He wouldn't be the only one. If I was a Forest fan, in a way I'd be happy that people are interested in my players because that means they're good players.

“He seems to be very settled at Forest because he's kind of rejuvenated his career at Forest, done really well there. It would make sense, but I think we're a long way away from Gibbs-White coming to Munich.”

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Health concerns have hampered Musiala

Bayern are mulling over their options after seeing Musiala suffer a serious ankle injury at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and concerning neurological problems that led to him collapsing during pre-season friendly dates with RB Leipzig and Heidenheim.

The 23-year-old has not been himself for some time, with Hamann saying of the Germany international when asked where everybody stands at present: “Since he signed the contract in February 2025, last year, 18 months ago. He pulled his muscle in March-April, away game in Augsburg, I remember. Then he came back for the Club World Cup, got that bad injury against Paris. He hasn't been the same since.

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“He came back about 10 months ago, January. Then, obviously, he had his health problems. For the last 18 months, he hasn't been the same for various reasons.

“People at the club say they've got it under control now, his neurological problems he's got. But he pulled the muscle again about eight weeks ago. He hasn't been seen since. Hopefully, after the international break, we'll see a bit of him. With Saibari out and [Serge] Gnabry injured, I think they'll need him until Christmas.”

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Bayern drawing up recruitment plans for 2027

Musiala has made just four appearances for Bayern this season, with the last of those coming in a 7-0 victory over Union Berlin on September 18. He should still have a role to play through to the end of the calendar year and into the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen what happens at that point, and next summer, with Gibbs-White - who is tied to a contract at Forest through to 2028 - expected to attract plenty of admiring glances from across Europe.