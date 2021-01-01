Mbappe’s PSG future to be ‘clarified soon’ as Pochettino sees Ligue 1 giants boasting ‘tools’ to get deal done

The Argentine coach remains confident that a World Cup-winning forward can be tied to fresh terms that will keep him at Parc des Princes

Mauricio Pochettino says Kylian Mbappe’s future will be “clarified soon”, with the Argentine coach confident that Paris Saint-Germain have the tools to keep a World Cup winner on their books.

The 22-year-old is once again the name on everyone’s lips after netting a stunning hat-trick in a Champions League last-16 showdown with La Liga giants Barcelona.

Questions are, however, being asked of how long he will be sticking around at Parc des Princes as his current contract continues to run down.

What has been said?

Pochettino has told Tot Costa of Mbappe: “He is a top class, huge potential, he is young and has great projection.

“PSG can give Mbappe all the tools he needs to be happy. You have to show him trust as a club and give him what he needs.

“I think it'll be clarified soon.”

When does Mbappe’s contract expire?

The France international forward is currently tied to terms through to the summer of 2022.

PSG have made no secret of the fact that they would like to thrash out an extension beyond that date.

Similar talks are being held with Brazilian frontman Neymar, with his deal also having less than 18 months to run.

No formal agreements have been reached as yet, but continued success at home and abroad should aid the cause of an ambitious Ligue 1 outfit.

What else has Pochettino been saying?

Pochettino was understandably delighted with the performance his side put in during a crushing 4-1 victory over Barca at Camp Nou.

After that contest, he took the opportunity to embrace fellow countryman Lionel Messi.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has seen a move to France mooted, as he edges his way towards free agency, but Pochettino insists he did not sound the 33-year-old out on Tuesday.

He said of his brief discussion with Messi: “We only said hello and goodbye. We didn't talk about his future.”

