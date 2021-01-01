Marvin Park: Real Madrid start Nigeria prospect vs Granada

The 20-year-old has been named in Los Blancos starting XI for Thursday’s league showdown against the Nasrids

Marvin Park has been named in Real Madrid’s line-up for Thursday’s LaLiga showdown versus Granada.

In a 4-3-3 formation, the 20-year-old will hold sway in the midfield alongside Casemiro and Luka Modric.

That is the second time the Spain youth international of Nigerian and South Korean descent would be handed a place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI this term.

Park earned his debut in Los Blancos’ 2-0 defeat of Getafe at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on February 9.

There, he was substituted for Sergio Arribas in the 55th minute of the encounter. Afterwards, he earned rave reviews for his impressive showing.

As the race for the La Liga diadem gets tougher, anything short of victory for Real Madrid at the Nuevo Los Carmenes Stadium will jeopardise their title ambition.