How to watch today’s Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Orlando Magic will host the San Antonio Spurs to start the pivotal NBA game on December 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Orlando scores 119.5 points per game, slightly more than the Spurs' 119.2 points. The Magic boasts 44.9 rebounds per game, whereas the Spurs boast 44.6 rebounds. Orlando's 25.5 assists per game is somewhat lower than San Antonio's 26 assists per game.

The Magic have 8.6 steals, while the Spurs have 8.8 steals. Orlando, meanwhile, averages 5.5 blocks per game compared to the Spurs' 5.1.

Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic will take on the San Antonio Spurs in an epic NBA game on December 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date December 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner is producing 22.9 points per game while shooting 82.8 percent from the free-throw line and 48.1 percent from the field.

Jalen Suggs contributes 4.8 assists per game and 2.9 turnovers during 24.4 minutes.

Desmond Bane is putting up 19.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Paolo Banchero Groin injury Day-to-Day C, Moritz Wagner Knee injury Out

San Antonio Spurs team news

Devin Vassell is averaging 15.9 points per game, 2.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent from the field.

Dylan Harper is providing 13.2 points, 3.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds per game, and 50.5 percent field goal percentage.

De'Aaron Fox dominates with 24.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting an incredible 49.5 percent from the floor.

San Antonio Spurs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Jordan McLaughlin Hamstring injury Out C, Victor Wembanyama Calf injury Out

Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

The Orlando Magic's recent head-to-head record against the San Antonio Spurs shows that Orlando has a strong advantage, winning four of the last five matches. The Magic won 116-105 in their most recent clash on April 2, 2025, and a close 112-111 victory on February 9, 2025, demonstrating their ability to win both tight and more comfortable games.

The Spurs' single win during this time occurred on October 10, 2024, when they defeated the Magic 107-97, demonstrating that they are capable of competing when they execute effectively. Orlando also prevailed in previous meetings, winning 108-98 on February 01, 2024, and 127-111 on February 09, 2024.

Based on recent results, momentum appears to be on Orlando's side, and unless the Spurs make big changes, the Magic may enter this game as the favorite to win again.

Date Results Apr 02, 2025 Magic 116-105 Spurs Feb 09, 2025 Magic 112-111 Spurs Oct 10, 2024 Spurs 107-97 Magic Feb 09, 2024 Magic 127-111 Spurs Feb 01, 2024 Magic 108-98 Spurs

