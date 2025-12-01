How to watch today’s Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The pivotal NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls is set to take place on December 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.
Orlando averages 119.3 points, while Chicago averages 119.9, giving them a tiny scoring advantage. Additionally, the Bulls outperform the Magic with 46.2 rebounds per game compared to 44.8.
In contrast, the Bulls record 29.4 assists per game, while Orlando records 25.6 assists. The Magic have 5.3 blocks compared to Chicago's 5.2, and 8.5 steals per game compared to the Bulls' 7.5.
Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Date and tip-off time
The Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls will meet in an exciting NBA game on December 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.
|Date
|December 1, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Kia Center
|Location
|Orlando, Florida
How to watch Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls live on:
- Streaming service: Peacock
Orlando Magic team news
Franz Wagner is shooting 82.4 percent from the free-throw line and 47.4 percent from the field while averaging 22.8 points per game.
Jalen Suggs averages 24.0 minutes per game and records 4.8 assists, but he also commits 2.9 turnovers.
Desmond Bane is shooting 44.1 percent from the field while contributing 18.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Orlando Magic injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|PF, Paolo Banchero
|Groin injury
|Day-to-Day
|C, Moritz Wagner
|Knee injury
|Out
Chicago Bulls team news
Coby White is shooting 81.1 percent from the free-throw line and 44.7 percent from the field while scoring 24.2 points every game.
Josh Giddey has been averaging 10.0 rebounds per game, including 8.6 defensive and 1.4 offensive.
Matas Buzelis is shooting 45.5 percent from the field and averaging 13.2 points, 1.4 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Chicago Bulls injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|C, Jalen Smith
|Knee injury
|Day-to-Day
|SG, Dalen Terry
|Calf injury
|Day-to-Day
Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls head-to-head record
Based on the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls' five prior head-to-head encounters, this forthcoming game could be another hotly contested contest. The Bulls have won three of the last five matches, including a convincing 110-98 victory on October 26, 2025, and a close 125-123 victory on March 7, 2025, demonstrating their capacity to win close games.
However, the Magic have also demonstrated their ability to perform well, winning games like 133-119 on November 28, 2024, and 113-98 on April 8, 2024, when their offense ran wild. Chicago prevailed 102-99 in the closely contested game on October 31, 2024.
This forthcoming game could once again depend on execution in the closing minutes, making it an interesting and unexpected battle given that both teams have divided momentum throughout recent encounters and that several games have been decided by narrow margins.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 26, 2025
|Bulls 110-98 Magic
|Mar 07, 2025
|Bulls 125-123 Magic
|Nov 28, 2024
|Magic 133-119 Bulls
|Oct 31, 2024
|Bulls 102-99 Magic
|Apr 08, 2024
|Magic 113-98 Bulls