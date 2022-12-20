‘Losing sucks!’ - NFL legend Tom Brady feels Kylian Mbappe’s pain after seeing World Cup final hat-trick for France count for nothing

Tom Brady can empathise with Kylian Mbappe following his World Cup final hat-trick for France, with the NFL legend admitting that “losing sucks”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The latest global gathering in Qatar reached a thrilling climax as the defending champions played out a 3-3 draw with Argentina over 120 enthralling minutes, before Lionel Messi got his hands on the ultimate prize following a penalty shootout. History-making efforts from Mbappe counted for nothing in the grand scheme of things, with seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady feeling France’s pain after experiencing plenty of emotional setbacks himself down the years.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 45-year-old quarterback, who is currently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has told his Let’s Go! podcast: “Man, losing sucks. That's just the reality. There's not a lot of explanation. I have a lot more empathy for guys who are putting in a lot more time and energy and things aren't going their way. That could be not just a football player. That's anyone in their job. That could be the guy working at UPS. That could be the guy working in the military. That could be the guy working in the sales office.

“That could be Kylian Mbappe, who scored three goals in the World Cup (final). And you know what? The team didn't win. That's life. You're not entitled to winning. No one is guaranteed winning. No one is guaranteed tomorrow. The sun came up today, and you're going to try and make this the best day you can.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brady, who has seen the Bucs slip to 6-8 in an inconsistent 2022-23 campaign, added on the highs and lows of professional sport: “I think anyone who has gone through life and struggles at their job, or struggles in other aspects of life when you do put effort and energy into it, what do you learn from that? As opposed to why is that happening to you and for you? Get up, go into work and make it better and improve it and work harder and work more determined. It's so easy to throw in the towel. It's so easy. That's what most people want. It's why you listen on TV, ‘Ah, it's what you should've done’. Yeah, if you're a loser that's what you should do. Just fold the tent when things don't go the way you want. That's not the way life is.”

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe has already vowed to bounce back stronger from his World Cup disappointment, with the 2018 winner of football’s biggest prize readying himself for a return to domestic action alongside Messi and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.