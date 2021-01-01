Matchday LIVE: Leeds vs Liverpool, AC Milan face Lazio & Real Madrid in action against Celta Vigo

And that brings our coverage of another busy day of football action to a close - and what an eventful one it has been too.

Liverpool both won and lost against Leeds - three points in the bag but with Harvey Elliott set for a lengthy spell out - while Jose Mourinho reached his 1000th game with a late Roma win, before Karim Benzema bagged a hat-trick to bolster Real Madrid.

Next stop? Europe. The Champions League returns at last this week - and we'll be there every step of the way. Until then however, thank you for joining us - and have a great week!