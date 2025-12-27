This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Nassr FC
team-logoAl Akhdoud
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al Akhdoud, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Al Nassr FC vs Al Akhdoud live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today. 

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fubo, FOX
🇦🇺 AustraliaNetwork 10
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaESPN
🇦🇪 UAEThmanyah
🇮🇳 IndiaFancode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Akhdoud kick-off time

crest
Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC vs Al Akhdoud Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Jesus

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Sergio

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Al Nassr FC Latest News

Al Nassr reports no fresh injuries or suspensions, enabling the coach to field a near-full squad bolstered by Ronaldo's form alongside Otávio and Sadio Mané in attack.

Their unbeaten home run of five straight supports aggressive pressing to exploit Akhdoud's defensive woes.

Al Akhdoud Latest News

Al Akhdoud contends with lingering doubts over João Pedroza, Paulo Ricardo, and Mohammed Al Saeed from earlier injuries, potentially thinning midfield and forward options under their management.

Key defenders and remaining attackers are available in a predicted compact 4-3-3, but away from shows struggles. Focus shifts to resilience against Nassr's onslaught despite no new bans reported.

Form

ALN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/3
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ALA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALN

Last 4 matches

ALA

4

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

18

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

Useful links

