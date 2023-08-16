Lewis Hall to be forced out? Chelsea put academy product up for sale after Moises Caicedo & Romeo Lavia captures

Chelsea's Lewis Hall has reportedly been placed up for sale, as the Blues look to cash in on the versatile academy graduate.

18-year-old valued at £30m ($38m)

Newcastle showing interest

Enjoyed a breakthrough season in 22-23

WHAT HAPPENED? After spending in excess of £900 million ($1.1bn) across the past two transfer windows, teenage academy product Hall could be one of the stars Chelsea look to offload in the remainder of the transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Telegraph, the club are seeking a fee of around £30m ($38m) for the 18-year-old, with fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle said to be showing a keen interest in the youngster, who can operate in defence or in midfield. Hall made nine Premier League appearances in 2022-23.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Having broken the British transfer record twice in the past eight months, pressure is beginning to mount at Stamford Bridge, and the club sees some of its Cobham academy stars as pure-profit means of balancing the books to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP's) regulations.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potential moves for Michael Olise and Romeo Lavia are said to still be in the pipeline, with it clear the Blues are still in the hunt for further reinforcements before the summer window closes.