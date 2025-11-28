How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks to open the high-voltage NBA game on November 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Lakers have a 10-3 record against their Western Conference opponents and are seventh within the NBA with 53.4 points in the paint per game. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are fourth within the NBA with 17.6 fast-break points per game, led by Max Christie's 2.8, but they have struggled in conference action at 2-9.

The Mavericks make 11.2 3-pointers per game, which is 2.5 fewer than the 13.7 that the Lakers regularly give up, while Los Angeles averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, just 0.1 greater than the 10.9 threes Dallas usually permits.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the Dallas Mavericks in an exciting NBA game on November 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date November 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Streaming the game with a VPN

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Luka Doncic is shooting 78.9% from the free-throw line and 47.0% from the field while averaging 35.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Maxi Kleber is shooting 44.4% and averaging 1.8 points, 0.7 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.

LeBron James has an effective 52.5% field goal percentage and averages 17.7 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Deandre Ayton Knee injury Day-to-Day

Dallas Mavericks team news

D'Angelo Russell averages 21.4 minutes per game and averages 4.8 assists and 2.4 turnovers.

Cooper Flagg is shooting 45.1% from the field and averaging 15.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game.

P.J. Washington has a 43.6% field goal percentage and contributes 15.7 points, 2.3 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Anthony Davis Calf injury Ayton Day-to-Day C, Dereck Lively II Foot injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The last five head-to-head matchups between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks have been very even, with both sides claiming significant victories. Dallas most recently showed their ability to control the tempo and pull away early with a commanding 121-94 victory on October 16, 2025, which was comparable to their impressive 118-98 victory on January 8, 2025.

However, the Lakers have also shown that they are capable of leading, winning three of the prior games, including a commanding 112-97 victory on April 10, 2025, and a strong 107-99 outcome on February 26, 2025.

This clash might go either way depending on which team performs better in the closing minutes of the game, since both teams have traded decisive wins. The Mavericks could keep up their momentum if they repeat their most recent performance, but the Lakers have a good chance to reply and even the series' tone due to their prior consistency.

Date Results Oct 16, 2025 Mavericks 121-94 Lakers Apr 10, 2025 Lakers 112-97 Mavericks Feb 26, 2025 Lakers 107-99 Mavericks Jan 08, 2025 Mavericks 118-98 Lakers Jan 18, 2024 Lakers 127-110 Mavericks

