Klopp slams homophobic fans as 'idiots' after Liverpool supporters criticised for 'rent boys' chant

Reds fans have been condemned for aiming offensive chant at Norwich's Billy Gilmour, and the manager has said the song should no longer be sung

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on supporters to no longer sing the Chelsea rent boys chant, describing it as a "waste of time".

Some Reds fans targeted Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is on loan from Chelsea, with the homophobic chant during their Premier League opening day win at Carrow Road last week.

Klopp, in conversation with Paul Amann, founder of Liverpool LGBT+ fan group Kop Outs, said any supporters who sing the song in earnest are "idiots", while those who participate without knowing the background should find another way of supporting the team.

What has been said?

Jürgen Klopp met with @LFC_LGBT this week to discuss the incident of homophobic chanting at Norwich City.



The pair discuss the impact of such chants on LGBT+ supporters, why they should not occur again, and the importance of inclusivity. #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/J5Axce1PqR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 19, 2021

Speaking in a video on the club's Twitter page, Klopp said: "I never understand that, why you would sing a song that is against something in a football stadium, I never got that and never liked it.

"I think it's easy to decide not to sing the song anymore. It's from no perspective the nicest song in the world, so it's not necessary. It obviously makes people uncomfortable from our own fan group.

"I can imagine now that people out there think, 'come on, it's only winding them up' and stuff like this. But that's the problem - most of the time we don't understand. I'm not sure if people listen to me but it would be nice. I don't want to hear it anymore for so many reasons.

"From a player or coach perspective, I can say these songs don't help us as well. It's a waste of time because we don't listen. If you think what you sing: you are an idiot. If you don't think about what you sang, it's just a waste of time, forget it and go for another song."

Why is the song offensive?

Explaining why the chant - which mocks a player by implying they are a gay prostitute - is so offensive to LGBT+ fans, Amann said: "We know there are very few out gay professional players, actually only enough to make up perhaps a full team with a couple of people on the bench in the whole history of men's football.

"There is something not right there in terms of the environment, and I've got too many LGBT+ friends who have expressed discomfort at being at the match, or don't want to go because they are scared they might be left feeling uncomfortable.

"The rent boys chant which was sung at Norwich is so unnecessary, and what people don't realise is that it's chanted at the player, but actually the people who hear it are fellow fans like myself, who go from hearing You'll Never Walk Alone and being embraced in that fantastic fanhood and atmosphere to suddenly being left out in the cold."

