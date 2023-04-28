Inter have reportedly informed Chelsea which players they want in a swap deal involving Andre Onana, with Kepa Arrizabalaga being snubbed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are said to have made Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana a top target for the summer transfer window, but they are reluctant to meet his €40 million (£35m/$44m) asking price. As a result, the Premier League heavyweights are looking to put a part-exchange agreement in place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There were suggestions that Chelsea were willing to include Spain international Kepa as part of a package for Onana, but Inter have no interest in the world’s most expensive shot-stopper. Instead, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Nerazzurri are looking to land either Trevoh Chalobah or Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea directors are said to have already met with Inter officials in Milan, where they were informed of demands from San Siro. Chalobah is viewed as an option to replace PSG-bound Milan Skriniar at the heart of Inter’s defence, while England international playmaker Loftus-Cheek would add more creativity to their midfield.

WHAT NEXT? Talks are still at a very early stage, with Onana having spent just one season at Inter following his arrival from Ajax in 2022, but Chelsea have shown under Todd Boehly that they are prepared to spend big in pursuit of fresh faces and remain eager to draft a new No.1 into their ranks at Stamford Bridge.