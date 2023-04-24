Inter put €40m price tag on Chelsea-linked Andre Onana as Blues seek transfer upgrade on Edouard Mendy & Kepa Arrizabalaga

Inter have reportedly placed a €40 million (£35m/$44m) price tag around the neck of Chelsea-linked goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Keeper only moved to Italy in 2022

Registering on Blues' radar

Talks set to be opened

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroonian custodian is seeing a move away from San Siro speculated on just a year after he moved to Italy as a free agent from Ajax. Interest from the Premier League in the 27-year-old shot-stopper is said to be building ahead of the summer transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter will demand a sizeable fee from any deal involving Onana, but they are prepared to enter into talks. It is suggested that representatives from Stamford Bridge are ready to meet with Inter officials regarding an agreement for a proven performer between the sticks.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Onana still has four years left to run on his contract in Milan, meaning that he will not come cheap, but Chelsea have shown – following a takeover of the club in 2022 – that they are prepared to invest heavily on new recruits.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are in the market for another No.1 as they seek to find an upgrade on current keeping options Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, with the Senegalese and Spanish stars failing to convince with their exploits in west London this season.