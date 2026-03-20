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team-logoBournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoManchester United
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James Freemantle

How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news

In-form Man United hope to strengthen their stranglehold on a Champions League place when they travel South to face Bournemouth.

 Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bournemouth vs Manchester United as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAUSA Network
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

How to watch and live stream Bournemouth vs Man United free 

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Stream Bournemouth vs Man United live on DirecTVStart free trial

Bournemouth vs Manchester United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs Manchester United will kick off on 20 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Despite an unbeaten run of 10 matches, Bournemouth fans might feel frustrated at four consecutive draws, three of which have been goalless, with the Cherries now seven points adrift of the top six. 

Man United responded perfectly to their first loss under Michael Carrick, beating top-four rivals Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday to establish a five-point cushion to Liverpool in fifth. United travel to the south coast having lost just two of their last 12 away matches (W5, D5), albeit one of those losses came on their last trip to Newcastle (2-1).

Manchester United FC v Brentford FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

Marcus Tavernier has four goal involvements in his three Premier League H2Hs (G1, A3), two of which came in December’s reverse fixture, a 4-4 draw.

Lewis Cook has missed Bournemouth’s last four games, while United will hope Lisandro Martínez can return from a calf issue.

Manchester United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Team news & squads

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Probable lineups

BournemouthHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMUN
1
D. Petrovic
5
M. Senesi
3
A. Truffert
15
A. Smith
23
J. Hill
8
A. Scott
16
M. Tavernier
10
R. Christie
20
A. Jimenez
37
Rayan
9
Evanilson
31
S. Lammens
15
L. Yoro
2
D. Dalot
5
H. Maguire
23
L. Shaw
19
B. Mbeumo
18
Casemiro
10
M. Cunha
8
B. Fernandes
37
K. Mainoo
30
B. Sesko

4-2-3-1

MUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Carrick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOU

Last 5 matches

MUN

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

11

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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