The tightening title race sets the stage for a blockbuster meeting at Al-Awwal Park, where every moment on the pitch could prove decisive.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC kick-off time

Al Nassr FC vs Neon SC kicks off on 7 Mar at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Match preview

Al Nassr, perched at the top of the standings with 61 points, will be determined to keep their momentum rolling as they chase the title. Their consistency has been remarkable, with 20 wins in 24 Professional League matches - a record that speaks volumes about their dominance this season.

Neom SC, meanwhile, sit on 32 points and have shown flashes of resilience, particularly away from home. Half of their last six road fixtures have ended in draws, suggesting they know how to grind out results even under pressure.

When it comes to head-to-head battles, Al Nassr have had the upper hand, most recently putting two or more goals past Neom SC in their last league meeting. That history adds another layer of intrigue to this clash: can Neom find a way to disrupt the rhythm of the league leaders, or will Al Nassr once again underline their superiority with another commanding performance?

Key stats & injury news

Getty Images

The home side head into this clash with some unwelcome injury news. Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the meeting with Neom after picking up a hamstring tendon injury against Al Fayha, leaving the side without their biggest star. Sami Al-Najei is also unavailable, sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament tear that has kept him out of action for months.

Neom, however, are dealing with their own setbacks. Goalkeeper Marcin Bułka is ruled out with a cruciate ligament tear and isn’t expected back until late June 2026. Abbas Al-Hassan faces a similar issue, with his recovery timeline stretching into August. Muhanad Al-Saad is working his way back from a metatarsal fracture, with his return pencilled in for mid-March.

One of the big talking points heading into this game is the contrast between Al Nassr’s free-flowing attack and Neom’s tendency to concede. It sets up a fascinating test of firepower versus resilience.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Jesus Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Galtier

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ALN Last match NEO 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Neom SC 1 - 3 Al Nassr FC 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

