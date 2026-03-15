A potentially pivotal match lies in store when Champions League-chasing teams Man United and Aston Villa battle at Old Trafford.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester United vs Aston Villa as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Man United vs Villa for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Aston Villa will kick off on 15 Mar 2026 at 10:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Match preview

Man United's first defeat under Michael Carrick came just over a week ago, away to ten-man Newcastle. However, such has been their fone form in 2026, the Red Devils still have a three-point cushion to Chelsea and Liverpool. Carrick has won his first five Premier League games across his two spells in charge - only three managers in competition history have won their first six home matches.

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Aston Villa were the only English team to win in Europe midweek, beating Lille 1-0 away from home in the UEFA Europa League. That was also Unai Emery’s 100th victory in the Villa dugout. The Spanish tactician will want to turn around a recent downturn in form, which has seen his side win just three of their last 11 EPL matches. Only four sides have collected fewer points during that stretch. Villa have only lost one of their last seven matches on the road, but it was in their most recent away match, against rock-bottom Wolves.

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Key stats & injury news

Matthijs de Ligt remains out with a long-term back injury, while Patrick Dorgu and Mason Mount have also recently been absent.

Matty Cash is injured for Villa, while Jadon Sancho is ineligible.

Having lost three of their first six Premier League games this season (W2 D1), Manchester United have since lost just three of their last 23 (W13 D7).

Villa have only picked up a single point in their last three EPL fixtures, but they did win the reverse fixture in December thanks to a Morgan Rogers brace.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: