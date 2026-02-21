Goal.com
Bundesliga
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoEintracht Frankfurt
Renuka Odedra

How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.








Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt will kick-off at 21 Feb 2026, 14:30.

Match Preview

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich claps Getty Images

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena this Saturday. While the Rekordmeister sits six points clear at the top, they face a resurgent Frankfurt side under new management in a match that could be complicated by heavy snowfall in Bavaria.

Bayern Munich is looking to maintain its momentum ahead of next week’s massive "Der Klassiker" against Borussia Dortmund. Vincent Kompany’s men have been in ruthless form, recently dispatching Werder Bremen 3-0. With 57 points from 22 matches and a staggering +63 goal difference, they remain the heavy favourites at home.

Eintracht Frankfurt, currently 7th, appears to have found a second wind under new coach Albert Riera. The Eagles snapped a winless streak with a dominant 3-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend. Despite being massive underdogs, Riera’s tactical flexibility—including using left-back Nathaniel Brown in a central "inverted" role—has made them far more unpredictable.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Probable lineups

Bayern MunichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestSGE
40
J. Urbig
2
D. Upamecano
19
A. Davies
3
M. Kim
27
K. Laimer
7
S. Gnabry
14
L. Diaz
8
L. Goretzka
17
M. Olise
6
J. Kimmich
9
H. Kane
40
Kaua
5
A. Amenda
4
R. Koch
34
N. Collins
16
H. Larsson
6
O. Hoejlund
29
A. Amaimouni-Echghouyab
27
M. Goetze
21
N. Brown
20
R. Doan
19
J. Bahoya

3-4-2-1

SGEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Riera

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SGE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCB

Last 5 matches

SGE

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

13

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

0