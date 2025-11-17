How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Miami Heat will face off against the New York Knicks to start the high-voltage NBA game on November 17, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Heat are 4-3 in Eastern Conference action and have the league's best offense in the East, scoring 125.3 points per game and shooting an amazing 49.2% from the field. The Knicks, on the other hand, are 6-4 against their Eastern Conference opponents and have a 38.1% 3-point shooting percentage, which places them fifth in the conference.

Miami's scoring average is 10 points more than New York's average of 115.3 points, but the Knicks respond with impressive perimeter shooting, making 16.8 threes a game, which is 1.8 more than the Heat's average of 15.0 threes.

This will be the teams' third encounter of the season; on November 15, New York prevailed 140-132.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks will meet in an electrifying NBA game on November 17, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Date November 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Miami Heat team news

Norman Powell is shooting effectively at 48.2% from the field and 93.2% from the free-throw line while averaging 26.1 points per game.

Kel'el Ware averages 9.2 rebounds per game, with 2.6 offensive and 6.6 defensive.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 30.6 minutes per game, 7.6 assists, and just 1.7 turnovers.

Miami Heat injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Bam Adebayo Foot injury Day-to-Day SG, Tyler Herro Ankle injury Out

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 12.5 rebounds a game, comprising 9.4 on defense and 3.1 on offense.

Mitchell Robinson is shooting 57.9% from the field and averaging 3.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

Ariel Hukporti averages 1.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per contest while shooting 50% of the time.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Jalen Brunson Ankle injury Day-to-Day PF, O.G. Anunoby Hamstring injury Out

Miami Heat and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The Knicks have won four of the last five meetings with the Heat, including a high-scoring 140-132 victory on November 15, 2025. The Knicks' recent head-to-head record obviously favors New York. Several great offensive performances, such as the 116-95 victory in March 2025 and the 116-107 outcome from October 2024, demonstrate their ability to routinely go past Miami's defense.

Miami's only win during this run occurred on October 27, 2025, when they dominated the game 115-107, demonstrating that they are still competitive when their efficiency and pace work together.

Overall, the pattern indicates that the Heat will need to improve their defense and match New York's shot-making in order to buck the current trend, while the Knicks may enter with confidence and an offensive advantage.

Date Results Nov 15, 2025 Knicks 140-132 Heat Oct 27, 2025 Heat 115-107 Knicks Mar 18, 2025 Knicks 116-95 Heat Mar 03, 2025 Knicks 116-112 Heat Oct 31, 2024 Knicks 116-107 Heat

