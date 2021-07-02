Haaland in, Abraham out: How Chelsea could line up in 2021-22

The European champions have yet to make a signing this summer but are hoping to land a prolific goalscorer before the transfer window closes

Chelsea won the Champions League in remarkable circumstances last season, with Thomas Tuchel leading the London club to their second European title despite only having taken over in January.

Roman Abramovich & Co. were also delighted that the German managed to secure a top-four finish on the final day of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Make no mistake about it, though: Tuchel will now be under pressure to ensure that Chelsea challenge reigning champions Manchester City for the title next season.

Club legend Frank Lampard was dismissed because he failed to get the best out of strong squad that had been bolstered by a £220 million ($300m) summer spending spree and, with owner Abramovich set to get the cheque book out again during the current transfer window, the Blues board will be expecting more trophies.

Chelsea have yet to sign anyone yet but with pre-season set to begin next week, they will be hoping to have all of their new pieces in place by the time the new Premier League season kicks off next month...

Who are Chelsea signing this summer?

Given Timo Werner's struggles last season, Chelsea's primary transfer target is a world-class striker, with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Tottenham's Harry Kane at the top of their shortlist.

However, both deals have been described as complicated by key sources.

Dortmund are not keen on selling two star players this summer and it has just been confirmed that Jadon Sancho is on his way to Manchester United for £73 million ($101m).



So, it would take an exceptional offer for the Bundesliga club to consider selling Haaland. There's also the fact that Haaland will be demanding a colossal pay packet.

However, Abramovich might be willing to splash the cash in order to sign the most in-demand striker in world football right now, given the vast majority of their rivals for his signature will not be in a position to sign Haaland until his release clause drops to £75m ($104m) next summer.

As for Kane, he has shelved talks with Tottenham over his future until after Euro 2020 but Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United and Chelsea are all interested in the England international.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to sell Kane, particularly to local rivals Chelsea, despite the forward reiterating his desire to leave north London before joining up with the national team.

Chelsea will remain in the mix, though, and could match any bids made by their Manchester rivals.

Beyond that, Chelsea have failed in an attempt to convince Inter to swap Achraf Hakimi for some of their wantaway players. The 22-year-old right-back is closing in on a £60m ($83m) move to Paris Saint-Germain .

Declan Rice remains one of Chelsea's top targets but it will not be easy to persuade West Ham to part with a player who still has three years left on his contract. Still, the Blues will take encouragement from the fact that the 22-year-old has turned down two offers to extend his stay at the London Stadium beyond 2024.

A new centre-back is not presently high on Chelsea's list of priorities but they could enter the market if either Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen reject contract offers. Talks with the pair are ongoing and expected to accelerate after Euro 2020.

Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule is one name thought to be under consideration, but they could make a move for Raphael Varane if he decides to leave Real Madrid.

Who are Chelsea selling this summer?

Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud could both leave to make room for the big-name striker Chelsea are hoping to land.

Abraham has interest from Aston Villa, West Ham and Leicester City. Giroud is wanted by a host of clubs but, like Tiemoue Bakayoko, AC Milan is his current preferred destination.

Napoli, Inter and Juventus are all looking at Emerson Palmieri but no move is imminent. Meanwhile, Inter and Fiorentina are said to be weighing up bids for Davide Zappacosta.

After a successful season at Cercle Brugge, Chelsea have put a £5m ($6.9m) price tag on Ike Ugbo, attracting interest from Fulham, Watford, Monaco and Genk.

Armando Broja, Marc Guehi, Malang Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen are among a clutch of players who could go out on loan.

FIFA will limit the numbers of loanees allowed in 2022, leaving Chelsea needing to sell Michy Batshuayi, Matt Miazga, Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman, who have all been deemed surplus to requirements.

How will Chelsea line up in 2021-22?

During his first pre-season with the club, Tuchel is expected to be open to trying out new formations during a training camp in Ireland and subsequent friendlies against Arsenal and Tottenham in London.

Tuchel will likely stick with the 3-4-3 system that propelled Chelsea to Champions League glory, but the former PSG boss would like to work on alternative formation featuring a flat back four.

As it stands, the make-up of the Blues' three-man defence is settled, with Thiago Silva staying at Stamford Bridge for another season, while a new face like Rice could provide an alternative to Jorginho in the centre of midfield.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell should retain their places as wing-backs while Mason Mount and Havertz will supply the centre-forward, whomever that might be.