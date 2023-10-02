Fulham vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham are set to play host to Chelsea in Monday's Premier League London derby clash at Craven Cottage.

The hosts were hammered 5-1 by Manchester City early on in September but have been unbeaten after the international break. Carlos Vinicius and Alex Iwobi scored the goals as they beat Norwich City in their most recent outing.

Chelsea, on the other hand, were winless in three matches in September but managed to get themselves a victory when they beat Brighton in the Carabao Cup. There will be pressure on Mauricio Pochettino as the Blues are currently 15th in the standings, with just one win in six league games so far.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fulham vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea will be played at the Craven Cottage on Monday. It will kick off at 8pm BST on October 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Defender Calvin Bassey experienced a setback with a recurring back injury and it remains to be seen if he will feature against Chelsea.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Adama Traore are out and unavailable due to injuries. However, there's some positive news as Sasa Lukic has returned to team training after his knee concern.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Diop, Ream, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris, Lukic Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Muniz, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Chelsea team news

Chelsea also suffered a defensive injury blow during their recent EFL Cup match, and Pochettino has given a gloomy update on Ben Chilwell's hamstring injury, which will keep the left-back sidelined for an unspecified period.

Chelsea's medical staff is currently working diligently to address injuries to several players, including Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Marcus Bettinelli, and Trevoh Chalobah. However, Pochettino remains hopeful that Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke might be available to some extent.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2023 Chelsea 2 - 0 Fulham Friendly February 2023 Chelsea 0 - 0 Fulham Premier League January 2023 Fulham 2 - 1 Chelsea Premier League May 2021 Chelsea 2 - 0 Fulham Premier League January 2021 Fulham 0 - 1 Chelsea Premier League

