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World Cup
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Book France vs Morocco Tickets
Chris Dickens

How to get France vs Morocco tickets: World Cup prices, Quarterfinal fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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France and Morocco have made it to the quarterfinals in the World Cup. Here's how you can secure your tickets.

The Atlas Lions defeated World Cup co-hosts Canada 3-0 at Houston Stadium on Saturday, and hope to reach a second successive semifinal after their fourth-place finish in Qatar four years ago.

To get there, they have to beat the two-time World Cup winners France on Thursday (July 9), who defeated them at the semifinal stage in 2022.

Les Blues overcame a tough test in Paraguay at Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday, with captain Kylian Mbappé grabbing his seventh goal of the tournament from the penalty spot to secure a 1-0 victory and retake the lead in the race for the Golden Boot.

1998 and 2018 World Cup champions France lost to Argentina on penalties in the final of Qatar 2022, and hope to reclaim their crown this summer.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at France vs Morocco, and how much they will cost.

France vs Morocco World Cup TicketsBook tickets

When is France vs Morocco World Cup kick-off?

This massive quarterfinal match will take place at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium).

How to buy France vs Morocco World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.
France vs Morocco World Cup TicketsBook tickets

How much do France vs Morocco World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)

$225 – $540

$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (Standard Venues)

$225 – $540

$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)

July 4 – July 7

Round of 16

$240 – $640

$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

France vs Morocco World Cup: Everything you need to know

France vs Morocco Form

FRA

FRA - Form

SEN
W3-1
IRQ
W3-0
NOR
W1-4
SWE
W3-0
PAR
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MAR

MAR - Form

BRA
D1-1
SCO
W0-1
HAI
W4-2
NED
W1-1
CAN
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

France vs Morocco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

FRA

Last 3 matches

MAR

2

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

9

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Read more

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