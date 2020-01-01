‘Fernandes making those around him better at Man Utd’ - €55m man is a ‘breath of fresh air’, says Ferdinand

The former Red Devils defender is among those to have been impressed by a January addition at Old Trafford that has made an immediate impact

Bruno Fernandes has been a “breath of fresh air” at and is already making those around him at Old Trafford better players, says Rio Ferdinand.

The Red Devils saw a protracted transfer saga reach a positive conclusion during the winter window as they tied up a €55 million (£47m/$60m) deal with .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was convinced that a international midfielder could be the answer to his creativity quandary at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has hit the ground running in England to justify the faith and funds invested in him.

His Premier League goal account was opened in a win over , before then finding the target in a convincing victory over .

A first effort from open play was recorded in a 1-1 draw at on Sunday, with the 25-year-old being showered with plaudits for the impact he has made since linking up with United.

Red Devils legend Ferdinand is among those to have been impressed by the new boy, telling his personal YouTube channel: "He’s come in and he’s been a breath of fresh air.

"There’s no heirs and graces and he looks like he’s come in and is someone who wants to play football and enjoys his football.

"He’s somebody who is going to have an impact and have an influence on other people it seems. He’s come in and I’m seeing improvements in other people’s performances.

"[Juan] Mata for one, him and Mata have linked up very well. He plays the ball in to people, his awareness of space and people around him is phenomenal.

"It’s still early days, we can’t say he’s the saviour, but where we are now he’s scored two back to back penalties, but more importantly it’s been his performances, how he’s carefree, his imagination.

"The pass to Mata for the [Odion] Ighalo goal [against Brugge] where he’s faked a couple of times and then dinked it to the back post, you can tell he’s a bit different, he’s not the same as everyone else. I’m delighted to see that."

Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford has injected fresh impetus into United’s bid for a top-four finish, with Solskjaer’s side now just three points behind in an ongoing effort to rejoin the elite.