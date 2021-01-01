Ferdinand offers Marquinhos advice to Manchester United amid centre-half search

Manchester United have been linked with signing another centre-half ahead of the summer transfer window, and Rio Ferdinand has said Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos is "the only place" to go.

The former Red Devils defender believes any side looking to reinforce their back four at the next opportunity should move for the Brazilian.

Marquinhos would not come cheap as an established part of PSG's plans, but the Brazil international would tick plenty of boxes for those - such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United - looking to land a reliable performer.

What has been said?

Ferdinand told Vibe with Five: "If any team is in the market for a centre-back, right now, out of the top teams, with the finances, Marquinhos is the only place I’m going.

"Big-game player. Every big game you see that guy play he turns up. Fit as you like, quick, robust, hardened, battle-hardened, understands the big-game environments. Top, top player, great attitude, leader, got it all.

"If I’m looking for a centre-back of experience who can take me to the next level, he’s the one I’m going for."

What about Marquinhos' contract?

PSG will feel under no pressure to part with Marquinhos. They have the 26-year-old tied to a contract through to 2024, which will help to keep his asking price up.

The South American stalwart was also made club captain in the French capital following Thiago Silva's departure in 2020 and continues to prove his value for Mauricio Pochettino's side on a regular basis.

Marquinhos has made 320 appearances for PSG, scoring 30 goals and helping them to 23 trophies including six Ligue 1 titles.

Who else have Man Utd been linked with?

Solskjaer has faced calls for another centre-half to be drafted in alongside Harry Maguire for some time.

He has tied Eric Bailly to a new contract at Old Trafford with Victor Lindelof still figuring prominently, but various alternative options have been offered.

Villarreal star Pau Torres has seen a move to Manchester mooted, along with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Real Madrid ace Raphael Varane.

Another World Cup winner at Santiago Bernabeu, Sergio Ramos, has also been linked with the Red Devils as his current contract runs down.

