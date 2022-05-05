Ansu Fati is, on the back of signing a contract that includes a €1 billion (£846m/$1.16bn) release clause, fully committed to Barcelona and has no intention of making a move away from Camp Nou any time soon.

The 19-year-old forward has been generating interest for some time, since bursting onto a senior stage in Catalunya alongside former team-mate Lionel Messi, and the youngster is said to have many Premier League suitors.

He did, however, commit to fresh terms with La Liga heavyweights back in October 2021 and insists a big-money transfer does not form part of his plans for the immediate future.

Will Ansu Fati be staying at Barcelona?

The talented teenager, who is back in action at present after shaking off another untimely injury, has told SPORTbible when asked if he has ever thought about taking on a new challenge: “No, honestly. Barca have given me everything. That is my club.

“My main ambition is to win titles with Barcelona. To achieve that for the club and the fans is my number one goal. If this means I also achieve personal records, then, amazing. I'll work hard and stay dedicated. Hopefully, trophies and records will come after that.”

Who are Ansu Fati’s role models?

A hot prospect that made his senior debut for Barca in August 2019 is another product of the famed La Masia academy system.

He joined those ranks in 2012, as Messi was guiding the Blaugrana to La Liga title glory and himself to a fourth consecutive Ballon d’Or.

Fati admits to using a mercurial Argentine as a source of inspiration, with former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba another boyhood role model that he is now looking to emulate.

“When I was in La Masia the first team was one of the strongest sides in our club's history, so it made sense for us to use those players as a reference,” Fati said of following in illustrious footsteps.

“We followed and analysed everything they did, and all of the players in that side especially.

“I also followed Didier Drogba a lot when I was younger, he was incredible.

“But rather than looking at one player, in particular, I prefer to look at footballers more generally and enjoy all of the great players we've seen over the years. I always take inspiration from the best.”

Fati has, with a series of troublesome injuries taken into account, made 54 appearances for Barcelona so far, with 18 goals recorded across those outings.

