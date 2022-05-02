Xavi gives Pique injury update as Barcelona boss admits team are 'more secure' with defensive talisman

Barcelona boss Xavi has given an update on the latest injury setback suffered by Gerard Pique, with the Liga giants hoping their talismanic presence will not be out for long as they remain “more secure” when he plays.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner lasted just 28 minutes of the Liga clash with Real Mallorca before having to be replaced by Eric Garcia.

Barca were able to claim a 2-1 victory, but Xavi is waiting on a full update from his medical staff before discovering how long Pique could be sidelined for.

How long will Pique be out for?

Xavi told reporters: “Pique is in pain. He’s trying to come back.

“Pique was feeling good before the match. He started very well, but then he felt discomfort and asked for a substitution. I thank Gerard for his leadership. The team needs him, when he plays we feel more secure.”

What is Fati’s best position for Barcelona?

Ansu Fati makes his first appearance for Barcelona since his injury in January 👏 pic.twitter.com/hHUpCyK6Ez — GOAL (@goal) May 1, 2022

While the Blaugrana suffered a fitness blow when it comes to Pique, they did welcome teenage forward Ansu Fati back into their fold against Real Mallorca for the first time since January.

Xavi said of the returning La Masia academy graduate: “Everyone did a great job. I am happy that Ansu Fati is back.

“I’m very happy with Fati’s return, he’s a special player. He’s a great player and we’ve been missing him for months.”

Pressed further on what Fati’s best position for Barca will be in the coming years, Xai added: “I see Ansu Fati as more of a number nine.”

Will Memphis be staying at Barcelona?

Memphis Depay hits a stunning strike like it's easy 🥶 pic.twitter.com/HeA9bDQ6bI — GOAL (@goal) May 1, 2022

Barca have plenty of attacking options at their disposal as Fati forces his way back in, with Netherlands international Memphis Depay starting and scoring in the narrow win over Mallorca.

Questions have been asked of how long he will be sticking around in Catalunya as he approaches the final 12 months of a two-year contract, but Xavi is reluctant to be drawn into that debate.

He said: “I’m not talking about the future, I’m talking about the present and the games to come.

“Memphis played today because he had a sensational week of training. Another player would have lowered his arms and he hasn’t, we need players with this attitude and mentality.”

