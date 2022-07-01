Fantasy Premier League reveals prices for Haaland, Grealish & Saka ahead of 2022-23 season
Getty Images
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be back with a bang in 2022-23, with virtual managers learning how much the likes of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka are going to set them back.
Price lists for teams in the English top-flight are in the process of being revealed, with Manchester City and Arsenal – who are looking to invest heavily on fresh faces this summer – among the first to drop.
The reigning champions have plenty of proven performers in their ranks, with prolific Norwegian striker Haaland being added to that pot as Pep Guardiola seeks to cement domestic dominance at the Etihad Stadium.
Editors' Picks
- The Liverpool wonderkids who could follow in Alexander-Arnold's footsteps at Anfield
- Brugts, Kuhl and the NXGN stars to watch at the 2022 UEFA Women's Euros
- Rice explains what he wants to improve despite superb West Ham form - ‘I should be hitting 10 goals a season’
- Sporting, Benfica and now Estoril! Introducing Portugal's newest talent factory
How much will Erling Haaland & Man City superstars cost in FPL?
More to follow...