Klopp excited as 'special' Elliott signs new five-year Liverpool contract

The 19-year-old has penned a new deal which will keep him at Anfield until at least 2027

Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his excitement after “special” talent Harvey Elliott signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool.

The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal which will keep him at Anfield until at 2027, and which offers reward for his impressive progress with the Reds since joining from Fulham three years ago.

Elliott, who placed fifth on the 2022 NXGN list of the world's best teenage footballers, is viewed by Liverpool as a star of the present as well as the future, and is looking to establish himself as a regular starter under Klopp this season.

What are the details of Elliott’s new Liverpool contract?

Elliott’s new deal is a five-year contract, which features a significant pay-rise. The teenager had signed an extension last summer, following an impressive season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, but this latest move sees him rewarded for his development within Liverpool’s senior set-up.

Elliott was a starter in midfield this time last year, for example, only to suffer a serious ankle injury in a win at Leeds in September 2021.

He battled back to return to action the following February, scoring his first competitive Liverpool goal in his comeback game against Cardiff City, and was part of the squad which won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, while going agonisingly close in both the Premier League and Champions League.

What has Elliott said about his new contract?

Speaking to Liverpool's official website after penning his new deal, Elliott said: “It’s always nice to know that I’m going to be here for many more years, which is always a great thing with it being my boyhood club and there is nothing in this world that makes me more happy and more excited than this.

“It’s been a big rollercoaster for me and my family and even for the club. So much has happened in the years that I have been here.

“We’ve already won so much and hopefully we can win so much more, so just to know that I am going to be here for a long time again – as I said, it’s always a wonderful feeling for myself and my family [and] being Liverpool supporters there is no better place in this world to be than playing for Liverpool and to put the shirt on and go out and play for the team and the fans.

“I’m hoping there are many more memories to come with it but I’m just so excited to put pen to paper and stay here for a lot longer.”

What has Jurgen Klopp said about Elliott’s new deal?

Klopp, meanwhile, expressed his satisfaction at the news, saying: “There is so much to like about this. For us, as a club, we get to continue our journey with a special young player who has already made a big impact on Liverpool.

“For Harvey, he gets to carry on developing, improving and hopefully fulfilling his incredible talent at the club he has always supported. What’s not to like?

“Harvey got a big knock last season but, like all of the experiences he has had so far, he used it to grow as a person and a player.

“It was always obvious that he was a good footballer but taking the next steps was always going to be about using information and experiences to grow and this is exactly what Harvey is doing.

“Now it is all about carrying on enjoying his football as much as we enjoy watching him develop. It is an exciting time for him and for us.”