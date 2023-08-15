Chelsea could be in hot water! Crystal Palace considering reporting Blues over 'illegal approach' of Michael Olise

Matthew Holt
Michael Olise Crystal Palace 2023Getty Images
M. OliseChelseaCrystal PalacePremier LeagueTransfers

Crystal Palace are said to be considering reporting Chelsea over their approach of Michael Olise.

  • Chelsea said to have agreed fee
  • Olise currently sidelined through injury
  • Palace say Blues have 'crossed the line'

WHAT HAPPENED? Officials at Crystal Palace are said to have been 'aggravated' by Chelsea's approach for Michael Olise, with it reported earlier today that the Blues had triggered the midfielder's release clause of £35 million ($44.5m). According to the Daily Mail, the Eagles are said to be considering a formal complaint amid concerns that Chelsea have illegally 'tapped up' Olise over a potential move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having been sanctioned for their approach of Ashley Cole back in 2005, it is not the first time officials at the club have landed in hot water over breaking the rules regarding transfer rulings.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite signing Moises Caicedo on Monday, Mauricio Pochettino's side are still in the market for further reinforcements this summer, with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia also touted for a potential move to west London.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Michael Olise Crystal Palace 2022-23GettyMauricio Pochettino Chelsea 2023-24Getty

Todd Boehly Chelsea 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR OLISE? Despite Palace's concerns, Olise seems set to join Chelsea in the near future.

