Beckham tells Neville how to handle Romeo after professional debut for Man Utd legend's son

A promising 19-year-old is looking to follow in the footsteps of his famous father, but he will be getting no special treatment in Fort Lauderdale

David Beckham has seen his son Romeo make a professional debut for Fort Lauderdale CF, and the Manchester United legend wants Inter Miami coach Phil Neville to be "harder on him than anyone else".

At 19 years of age, Beckham Jr is looking to follow in the illustrious footsteps of his former England captain father.

He will be given no special treatment in that quest, having previously spent time in the academy ranks at Arsenal, but is showing the potential that suggests he could have a career in the game.

What has been said?

After watching Romeo play 79 minutes of a 2-2 draw with South Georgia Tormenta FC for Inter Miami's sister club, first-team coach Neville - a former United team-mate of Beckham - has told reporters: "The first thing that David said to me was, 'You have got to be harder on him than anyone else'.

"He has got to work harder than anyone else to get into that team because there will be questions, there will be expectations on his shoulders."

On Romeo Beckham's performance in his first senior outing, Neville added: "I thought he did really well.

"I think the measure of his performance was that he was only planned to play 45 minutes, and he played nearly 80 minutes because he is a boy that is hungry.

"He has got a lot of pressure and expectations on his shoulders, but what he has got is he has got his feet firmly on the ground.

"He knows he has got a lot of development to do, and he has got all the right attributes, character, determination, good person, to have a really good opportunity of making it in professional football."

Who else is on Inter Miami's books?

Romeo Beckham is not the only offspring of an ex-England international to be working his way through the system at MLS outfit Inter Miami.

Neville's own son, Harvey, is also part of the set-up, taking in 15 appearances this season, but he is another that will have to put up with some tough love in order to reach the top.

"He knows when he is in this football club he is no different than any other player, and it is the same with Romeo," Neville, who has overseen a reversal in fortune for Inter Miami during the 2021 campaign, added.

